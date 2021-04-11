Med Center Health: There’s no evidence vaccine leads to infertility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health is addressing concerns of fertility and the vaccine.

Melinda Joyce with Med Center Health says they’re not seeing the turnout they’d like for the age range of 20 to around 40. Joyce says one of the concerns women of this age group have is fertility and the vaccine.

She says this shouldn’t be an issue that prevents you from getting the vaccine. In fact, Joyce notes there’s no evidence to support this claim at all.

”I know there’s concern about potential fertility issues in women of childbearing age. There is absolutely no science that backs any of that up. The American College of Obstetrics has said go ahead, please get the vaccine. The Academy of Reproductive Medicine has said to get the vaccine,” Joyce explains.

Joyce says it’s especially important for people in this age group to get vaccinated since they’re more susceptible to the COVID-19 variants. You can make a vaccination appointment with the Medical Center by texting COVID to 270-796-4400.

You can find more information from the CDC about the vaccine and fertility here.

