Advertisement

Med Center Health: There’s no evidence vaccine leads to infertility

Joyce: "There's no evidence the vaccine causes infertility
Joyce: "There's no evidence the vaccine causes infertility(None)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health is addressing concerns of fertility and the vaccine.

Melinda Joyce with Med Center Health says they’re not seeing the turnout they’d like for the age range of 20 to around 40. Joyce says one of the concerns women of this age group have is fertility and the vaccine.

She says this shouldn’t be an issue that prevents you from getting the vaccine. In fact, Joyce notes there’s no evidence to support this claim at all.

”I know there’s concern about potential fertility issues in women of childbearing age. There is absolutely no science that backs any of that up. The American College of Obstetrics has said go ahead, please get the vaccine. The Academy of Reproductive Medicine has said to get the vaccine,” Joyce explains.

Joyce says it’s especially important for people in this age group to get vaccinated since they’re more susceptible to the COVID-19 variants. You can make a vaccination appointment with the Medical Center by texting COVID to 270-796-4400.

You can find more information from the CDC about the vaccine and fertility here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Two hospitalized after police pursuit on Western Kentucky Parkway
Officials tell 13 News the water rescue is taking place at a bridge on Cemetery Road.
WCSO, multiple fire agencies respond to a water rescue on Cemetery Road
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 505 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, positivity rate of 2.99%
FEMA
FEMA to pay up to $9,000 in COVID-19 related funeral costs to eligible families
Bowling Green mom says mothers have to pay to chase their dreams.
Bowling Green mom: “We’re paying to chase our dreams”

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Georgia pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine site after adverse reactions
A man and a woman stand with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the...
Report: Hotel will house Olympic athletes with COVID-19
COVID-19 infections are up among the younger population.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising among youth
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Stalled at first jab: Vaccine shortages hit poor countries