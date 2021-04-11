Mostly sunny and warm Sunday afternoon!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A beautiful end to the weekend with temperatures flirting with the lower 70s this afternoon. Skies are expected to remain clear with a few high clouds for today.

We will be ending tonight on a quiet note with temperatures tumbling down to the upper 50s. Definitely bring a light jacket if you are planning to commute tomorrow morning since we will be kicking the day off chilly in the upper 40s! High pressure building to our southwest will bring winds out of the north for the remainder of the week. This will aid in a cooling trend for the next several days. We stay dry Tuesday but clouds will be increasing! Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 60s but we cool down to the upper 40s by your late night. Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday throughout the afternoon but we are not expecting a complete washout. We catch a short break from the rain on Thursday, but it doesn’t last long so keep that umbrella gear handy! Partly cloudy skies are expected for Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Isolated and stray showers make their way into the region to kick off our weekend on Saturday. Temperatures will linger in the mid 60s through Sunday with lows in the mid 40s as well. The end of the weekend looks dry with plentiful sunshine on the way!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 75, Low 48, winds W-10

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. High 67, Low 47, winds N-9

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 65, Low 42, winds N-9

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 52

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 44

Record High: 92 (1930)

Record Low: 24 (1973)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.42″ (-1.06″)

Yearly Precip: 17.90″ (+4.44″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:17 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 19/ Small Particulate Matter: 41)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (10.8 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

