A Cooling Trend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had BRILLIANT weather to start the new week! Tons of sunshine and warm temperatures dominated our Monday. But cooler readings are coming in the days ahead.

Shower chances increase, however, starting late tonight through Wednesday, but it will NOT be a washout in the Commonwealth. Late tonight into early Tuesday, a wave of energy will move through the region from west to east and bring light rain showers to the area. The rain will end around the lunch hour into the early afternoon and could bring upwards of a tenth of an inch of rainfall with local amounts up to a quarter of an inch. Highs Tuesday will be cooler though as winds will be more out of the north and northeast, so temps will only get in the mid 60s in the afternoon despite drying out later in the day under partly cloudy skies. Another wave of energy will clip south-central Kentucky late Tuesday into early Wednesday, delivering more light rain shower chances in the area. This will likely bring rainfall totals to less than a tenth of an inch. Wednesday afternoon will become partly cloudy and highs once again will only be in the mid 60s.

Thursday through the end of the week will stay dry, but also cool with high temperatures only in the mid-to-low 60s and continued light northerly winds. By the weekend, we stand the chance for stray to isolated shower activity across south-central Kentucky, but it appears to be light rain at this time. Looking beyond the 7 day forecast, conditions will continue to stay cool with high temperatures hovering around the mid 60s. Along with the cool air will be drier than normal air, so aside from the light rain chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and the weekend, things look to continue to stay dry for much of April!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Few AM Showers, then partly cloudy. Cooler. High 67, Low 47, winds NE-7

WEDNESDAY: Isol’d AM Showers, then partly cloudy. High 65, Low 39, winds NW-11

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit cooler. High 62, Low 38, winds N-10

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 75

Today’s Low: 43

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 45

Record High: 94 (1906)

Record Low: 26 (1940)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.42″ (-1.20″)

Yearly Precip: 17.90″ (+4.30″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:18 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 38/ Small Particulate Matter: 23)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (10.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1377 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.