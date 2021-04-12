A warm start to the week before things get cool!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a soggy Saturday and a breezy Sunday, we finally see some quiet weather to start the week!

If you're still working from home, take work outside today as we have sunshine, warm air and calm winds! (WBKO)

High pressure just to our south is providing dry air across the majority of the region and it will also aid in giving us warm air from the west and southwest. Highs today will be in the mid-to-low 70s with winds fairly light in the area. Shower chances increase, however, starting late tonight through Wednesday, but it will NOT be a washout in the Commonwealth. Late tonight into early Tuesday, a wave of energy will move through the region from west to east and bring light rain showers to the area. The rain will end around the lunch hour into the early afternoon and could bring upwards of a tenth of an inch of rainfall with local amounts up to a quarter of an inch. Highs Tuesday will be cooler though as winds will be more out of the north and northeast, so temps will only get in the mid 60s in the afternoon despite drying out later in the day under partly cloudy skies. Another wave of energy will clip south-central Kentucky late Tuesday into early Wednesday, delivering more light rain shower chances in the area. This will likely bring rainfall totals to less than a tenth of an inch. Wednesday afternoon will become partly cloudy and highs once again will only be in the mid 60s.

Thursday through the end of the week will stay dry, but also cool with high temperatures only in the mid-to-low 60s and continued light northerly winds. By the weekend, we stand the chance for stray to isolated shower activity across south-central Kentucky, but it appears to be light rain at this time. Looking beyond the 7 day forecast, conditions will continue to stay cool with high temperatures hovering around the mid 60s. Along with the cool air will be drier than normal air, so aside from the light rain chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and the weekend, things look to continue to stay dry for much of April!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 75. Low 48. Winds W at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. High 67. Low 47. Winds NE at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 65. Low 39. Winds NW at 11 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 94 (1906)

Record Low Today: 26 (1940)

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 45

Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Sunset: 7:18 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 38 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

UV Index: High (7 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (10.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2137 Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 71

Yesterday’s Low: 52

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.42″ (-1.06″)

Yearly Precip: 17.70″ (+4.44″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

