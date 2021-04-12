Advertisement

BGPD closing several roads due to standoff

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department announced several road closures Monday afternoon due to a person barricaded in a house.

Reflection Lane, Walden Road and Duchess Drive to Allen’s Way are closed while BGPD negotiate with the person.

According to BGPD, residents living inside the area will be allowed access to their homes and the neighborhood can be accessed via Tomblinson Way.

