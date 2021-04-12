Charles Booker may challenge U.S. Senator Rand Paul in 2022; forms exploratory committee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker announced an exploratory committee to consider a campaign for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Senator Rand Paul, of Bowling Green.

Paul will be up for re-election in 2022 and told 13 News that he would enter the race for a third term.

“As Kentuckians, we know about tough times. But over these last few years, we have truly been through a lot,” said former Rep. Booker. “It’s been hard, but as Kentuckians, we stood up and showed up for our neighbors, finding ways to uplift and help each other however we could. But even in a historic, unprecedented public health and economic crisis, most of our politicians couldn’t be bothered to do anything, voting against survival checks for working families and trying to take away our health care in order to give our money away to wealthy campaign donors. Kentuckians deserve a senator who will fight as hard for us as we fight for each other, and that’s why I’m formally announcing an exploratory committee for U.S. Senate. We can, we will, and we must build a future that works for all of us instead of just for a wealthy few.”

Booker ran for the Democratic nomination to face incumbent Senator Mitch McConnell against Amy McGrath in 2020. McGrath won that nomination.

To watch the video of former State Rep. Charles Booker's announcement, click here.

