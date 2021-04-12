Advertisement

Deputies: Former New Orleans dispatcher arrested after refusing to return $1.2 million accidentally placed in account

By Tiffany Baptiste
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a former dispatcher has been arrested after she allegedly refused to return $1.2 million that was accidentally placed in her bank account.

Kelyn Spadoni, 33, was fired by JPSO after she was booked with theft valued over $25,000, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds.

According to JPSO, Spadoni closed out a bank account with less than $100 in it. When the bank sent her a balance, a clerical error caused Charles Schwab to deposit $1.2 million into her account.

When the bank attempted to reclaim the money, their request was rejected because the money was not available.

It was later learned that Spadoni moved the money to another account and used some of it to purchase a new car and a house.

According to a lawsuit, Charles Schwab & Co. attempted to contact Spadoni several times but were unsuccessful.

So far, 75% of the money has been recovered.

Spadoni is currently being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Albany man ‘traumatized’ after traffic stop; officers confused him with wanted man
New Albany man ‘traumatized’ after traffic stop; officers confused him with wanted man
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Two hospitalized after police pursuit on Western Kentucky Parkway
Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green has named Rev. Jerry Gifford as its new principal.
Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green names new principal
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dog Major, shown on the right, will undergo...
Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House
Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's...
LIVE: Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear: Restrictions lifted once 2.5 million Kentuckians vaccinated
Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.
Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Natanz nuclear site