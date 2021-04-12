Fountain Run man with outstanding warrants arrested after cutting off ankle monitor and fleeing police

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police Department have arrested a Fountain Run man with active warrants.

Jonathan Kirk of Fountain Run was located by Glasgow Police on New Salem Road and Columbia Avenue. Kirk fled on foot and was shortly apprehended.

Officers located also methamphetamine on Kirk and confirmed he had cut off his ankle monitor while on furlough from the jail and had not reported back on his expected date.

Kirk was arrested and taken back to the Barren County Detention Center and charged with fleeing or evading police, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, and tampering with a prisoner monitoring device in addition to his existing his charges of burglary, selling, and obtaining stolen property.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.