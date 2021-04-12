Glasgow man arrested on meth possession, and tampering with evidence

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, the Glasgow Police department responded to Columbia Avenue to serve a warrant.

After entering the home, police located Penny Coffey and found Methamphetamine.

According to police, Coffey attempted to grab and destroy the evidence before being taken into custody.

Penny M. Coffey of Glasgow was arrested and charged with the following:

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Resisting Arrest

Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

