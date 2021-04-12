Advertisement

Glasgow man arrested on meth possession, and tampering with evidence

Meth Arrest graphic
Meth Arrest graphic(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, the Glasgow Police department responded to Columbia Avenue to serve a warrant.

After entering the home, police located Penny Coffey and found Methamphetamine.

According to police, Coffey attempted to grab and destroy the evidence before being taken into custody.

Penny M. Coffey of Glasgow was arrested and charged with the following:

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Resisting Arrest

Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear: Restrictions lifted once 2.5 million Kentuckians vaccinated
New Albany man ‘traumatized’ after traffic stop; officers confused him with wanted man
New Albany man ‘traumatized’ after traffic stop; officers confused him with wanted man
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Two hospitalized after police pursuit on Western Kentucky Parkway
Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green has named Rev. Jerry Gifford as its new principal.
Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green names new principal

Latest News

BGPD closing several roads due to standoff
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 270 new COVID-19 cases; 7 deaths
Teddy Bear Run Abuse Prevention
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month
Lost River
Kaley LIVE at Lost River Cave