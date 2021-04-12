Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Restrictions lifted once 2.5 million Kentuckians vaccinated

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear just announced that when 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, restrictions will be removed.

The restrictions to be removed include capacity restrictions, physical distancing requirements for nearly all venues, events and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer people.

According to Beshear, this would also end the curfew for bars and restaurants when this goal is met.

“This is a pivotal moment in our battle against COVID-19, and with this site, where we can vaccinate 4,000 Kentuckians every single day, we are winning the war and taking the fight to COVID,” said Gov. Beshear.

Until COVID-19 variants are under control and more Kentucky children are able to be vaccinated, masking would remain in effect and mass gatherings would still be limited, Beshear said.

Currently, nearly 1.6 million Kentuckians have been fully vaccinated. 1.87 have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. The expected timeframe to reach this goal is about four to six weeks, according to Beshear.

