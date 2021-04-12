Local food pantries see steady use, need for more donations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local food pantries have continued to see the great need since covid hit. The WKU food pantry has had a steady stream of people coming in to pick up food.

Sustainability Graduate Assistant Kara Walters says the local community has recognized the need. Walters says the pantry has received lots of donations since covid and would like to keep up the pace. One change she has noticed is a difference in which people are using the pantry.

”The entire demographic before covid hit was more on the staff side of things, so a lot of WKU staff would come in here and use the pantry. Now, I would say it’s more students than staff. A lot more students come in here now,” Walters explains.

Anyone from the community can come and pick up food anonymously. You don’t need any identification or proof of need.

13 News will have a food drive at the station this Thursday as a part of Feed the Need in connection with United Way.

Stores Participating in Feed the Need 2021 Friday, April 16th from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday, April 17th from 9 am to Noon are below:

Allen County:

· Sav-a-Lot

1407 Gallatin Rd, Scottsville, KY 42101

Barren County:

· Houchens Southgate

619 S L Rogers Wells Blvd, Glasgow,

KY 42141

Butler County:

· IGA

1242 S Main St, Morgantown, KY 42261

Logan County:

· Priceless IGA

113 Armory Dr, Russellville, KY 42276

Warren County:

· Priceless IGA - Louisville Road 3170 Louisville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101

· Kroger – 31W ByPass 350 West, US-31W, Bowling Green, KY 42101

· Kroger – Campbell Lane 711 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42104

· Kroger – Scottsville Rd 2945 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104

· Priceless IGA Russellville Rd 1901 Russellville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101

