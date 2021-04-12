Advertisement

Longtime Great Teddy Bear Run to see changes this year

By Laura Rogers
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. To mark the occasion every year, Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center hosts the Great Teddy Bear Run, a motorcycle ride that ends in a festive celebration at Harley-Davidson Bowling Green.

This year, due to continued pandemic precautions, The Great Teddy Bear Run will be the Great Teddy Bear Drop n’ Ride with individual rides throughout our community. The destination route will include fun stops and a Teddy Bear drop-off on April 23-24, including at WBKO Television. Get involved by going here for more details.

Planning is also now underway for Over the Edge, a rappelling event in downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, September 11. Individual rappelers or “Edgers” commit to raising $1,000 for the Child Advocacy Center for the opportunity to rappel five stories down Stadium Park Plaza. Register or learn more here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Albany man ‘traumatized’ after traffic stop; officers confused him with wanted man
New Albany man ‘traumatized’ after traffic stop; officers confused him with wanted man
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Two hospitalized after police pursuit on Western Kentucky Parkway
Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green has named Rev. Jerry Gifford as its new principal.
Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green names new principal
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase

Latest News

Teddy Bear Run Abuse Prevention
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month
Lost River
Kaley LIVE at Lost River Cave
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear: Restrictions lifted once 2.5 million Kentuckians vaccinated
Charles Booker may challenge U.S. Senator Rand Paul in 2022; forms exploratory committee