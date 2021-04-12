Longtime Great Teddy Bear Run to see changes this year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. To mark the occasion every year, Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center hosts the Great Teddy Bear Run, a motorcycle ride that ends in a festive celebration at Harley-Davidson Bowling Green.

This year, due to continued pandemic precautions, The Great Teddy Bear Run will be the Great Teddy Bear Drop n’ Ride with individual rides throughout our community. The destination route will include fun stops and a Teddy Bear drop-off on April 23-24, including at WBKO Television. Get involved by going here for more details.

Planning is also now underway for Over the Edge, a rappelling event in downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, September 11. Individual rappelers or “Edgers” commit to raising $1,000 for the Child Advocacy Center for the opportunity to rappel five stories down Stadium Park Plaza. Register or learn more here.

