Lost River Cave gearing up for Earth Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave is now preparing for their weeklong conservation event that will go from April 18 to April 24.

“The great conservation event where we try to attract a lot of volunteers to come here and help to continue to restore the meadow habitat,” Said Chad Singer, Operations Manager.

They will continue their meadow restoration efforts as well as removing invasive plants.

“Each day we are going to work to remove a wintercreeper plant which is an invasive plant that we have,” said Singer.

Singer tells 13 News that this is so important as the invasive plants take away the nutrients for our native plants.

New this year, they are offering Daily Nature Programs that will be free to all volunteers!

“You can enjoy bird hiking, nature bingo, Be Happy Yoga is even going to do cave yoga for us that week,” Singer said.

If you are interested in volunteering you can visit their website.

