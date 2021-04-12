Advertisement

Muhlenberg County family searching for missing 21-year-old David Dj Brooks

The family says David was last seen Thursday evening wearing white shorts, Nike sandals, and no...
The family says David was last seen Thursday evening wearing white shorts, Nike sandals, and no shirt.(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Muhlenberg County family is requesting the public’s help locating a missing family member.

The Brooks family says David (Dj) Brooks has been missing for several days and says they are worried about his mental health.

The family says David was last seen Thursday evening wearing white shorts, Nike sandals, and no shirt.

If anyone has any information call 270-602-7800.

Posted by Brandy Capps-Brooks on Saturday, April 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Two hospitalized after police pursuit on Western Kentucky Parkway
Officials tell 13 News the water rescue is taking place at a bridge on Cemetery Road.
WCSO, multiple fire agencies respond to a water rescue on Cemetery Road
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 505 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, positivity rate of 2.99%
FEMA
FEMA to pay up to $9,000 in COVID-19 related funeral costs to eligible families
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase

Latest News

Daytime temperatures cooling down next week!
A cooling trend next week!
Med Center Health: There’s no evidence vaccine leads to infertility
Med Center Health: There’s no evidence vaccine leads to infertility
Construction on Interstate 65 expected to last into early wintertime
Construction on Interstate 65 expected to last into early wintertime
Gov. Beshear: 366 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths reported Sunday
Gov. Beshear: 366 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths reported Sunday