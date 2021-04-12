Muhlenberg County family searching for missing 21-year-old David Dj Brooks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Muhlenberg County family is requesting the public’s help locating a missing family member.

The Brooks family says David (Dj) Brooks has been missing for several days and says they are worried about his mental health.

The family says David was last seen Thursday evening wearing white shorts, Nike sandals, and no shirt.

If anyone has any information call 270-602-7800.

