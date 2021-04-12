Professional head shots benefiting Glory Baby Ministry

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local non-profit turned global is raising money for its cause and mission.

Glory Baby Ministry makes and sends burial gowns or memorial packages for parents grieving a miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss. They started out as a local non-profit in 2017, but have since set packages to grieving parents in England, Australia, including 25 states since January of this year.

“We have to get those there quickly for the families and those packages cost upwards of $100 to $220 to overnight and to date, we have not had to ask any family for money. They already are going to have to go through the hardship of paying for the burial service or cremation or hospital bills that are going to come, and we don’t want to add any more cost to that. So this $50 for a professional head shot is going to go to a great cause,” said Jessica Heffinger, Founder and President of Glory Baby Ministry.

Next Monday, April 19, the ministry is offering $50 headshots taken by professional photographers.

The headshots will take place at The Charleston in downtown Bowling Green.

“The professional head shot day really is open to anybody and everybody. If you own a business, if you work for a business, if you are a stay-at-home mom, and you need a reason to get dressed up, put makeup on and get out of the house for just 10 minutes, dress up, let’s do this. Or if you’re like I’m a T-shirt and jeans kind of person, come Be yourself.”

You have to pre-register and can do so GloryBabyMinistry.org.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.