Advertisement

Protests erupt after Minnesota police shoot, kill man in traffic stop incident

A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that reportedly killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright.(Source: KARE via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - The family of a 20-year-old Minnesota man told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away.

The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they stopped a driver Sunday afternoon after determining he had an outstanding warrant. As they tried to arrest him, he got in the car and drove away.

At least one officer fired at the vehicle, hitting the driver.

Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Star-Tribune reported that paramedics arrived to the scene at 1:48 p.m. and found one person dead.

According to EMS audio, a police officer was also transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

The incident sparked protests late into Sunday night. Brooklyn Center is a city with a population of about 30,000 people located on the northwest border of Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis area was already on edge, midway through the trial of Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers charged in relation to George Floyd’s death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Two hospitalized after police pursuit on Western Kentucky Parkway
Officials tell 13 News the water rescue is taking place at a bridge on Cemetery Road.
WCSO, multiple fire agencies respond to a water rescue on Cemetery Road
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 505 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, positivity rate of 2.99%
FEMA
FEMA to pay up to $9,000 in COVID-19 related funeral costs to eligible families
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase

Latest News

The family says David was last seen Thursday evening wearing white shorts, Nike sandals, and no...
Muhlenberg County family searching for missing 21-year-old David Dj Brooks
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Daytime temperatures cooling down next week!
A cooling trend next week!
Med Center Health: There’s no evidence vaccine leads to infertility
Med Center Health: There’s no evidence vaccine leads to infertility