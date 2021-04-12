Advertisement

Ross Creek Wildlife Management Area spanning nearly 1000 acres opens in Eastern Kentucky

Kentucky fish and wildlife logo
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A new wildlife management area has opened in eastern Kentucky.

The Department for Fish and Wildlife Resources says the Ross Creek Wildlife Management Area spans nearly 1,000 acres across a bend in the Kentucky River near Lock and Dam 13 in Estill and Lee counties.

Officials say the former cattle farm was recently restored as a natural area and opened this month to public use including turkey hunting.

The Kentucky Wetland and Stream Mitigation Program acquired the property as part of a project to restore Ross Creek that included creating new stream meanders and wetlands and planting new trees and shrubs.

