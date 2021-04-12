St. Jude Dream Home one step closer to completion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re one step closer to seeing the finished St. Jude Dream Home.

The foundation and framing have gone up for the home and the windows and doors will come next.

Darrel Sweets with Sweets Design-Build says so far the project has gone smoothly. Sweets Design Build has been involved with building the Dream Homes for several years. Sweets say it’s always an honor to work on a project that stands for a good cause.

”St. Jude speaks for itself--the help that it does for children, for the research. It helps local families here as well as worldwide, so we’re happy to be a part of that, and it helps our community,” Sweets explains. ”Of course, this is what we do for a living. We build homes, but this one is special. It’s really special to see this house come together. Lots of people donate their time to work on it, and it’s really a great effort by all.”

Several other companies have to work in conjunction with Sweets Design Build to bring the St. Jude Dream Home to life. Build 2 Suit will lay all of the roofing. It’s the companies second year helping out on the Dream Home.

”Just being able to help the children--knowing that people that donate are actually able to give their part and help in any way--as the families do--because I know St. Jude--they don’t make any of their families pay any dollars--this is a little thing we can do to give back,” says Thomas McGinty, Roofing Division Manager of Build 2 Suit.

Tickets for the dream home giveaway are 100 dollars each. 13 News will announce when tickets become available. You can find more information about the Dream Home giveaway here.

