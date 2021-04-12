Advertisement

Summer 2021 registration open for Future Healthcare Professionals program

Warren County Public Library
Warren County Public Library
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library has announced that applications for their Future Healthcare Professionals program is live.

This is a one of a kind opportunity for high school aged students to experience the world of medicine.

There will be a virtual program from July 6-July 16. The in person program will be June 28-July 2.

Posted by Warren County Public Library on Thursday, April 8, 2021

Students will explore different healthcare fields through experimentation, hands on activities, and guest speakers.

Past Activities:

  • Measure vitals: Blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate, etc.
  • Learn to intubate
  • Learn to suture
  • Explore current medical dilemmas
  • Create a public health campaign
  • Use laparoscopic surgery simulators
  • Meet with health professionals
  • Tour the local hospitals

You can register here: http://ow.ly/5cV250Ek7OH

For more information you can reach out to elizabeth.adams@wku.edu

