Summer 2021 registration open for Future Healthcare Professionals program
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library has announced that applications for their Future Healthcare Professionals program is live.
This is a one of a kind opportunity for high school aged students to experience the world of medicine.
There will be a virtual program from July 6-July 16. The in person program will be June 28-July 2.
Students will explore different healthcare fields through experimentation, hands on activities, and guest speakers.
Past Activities:
- Measure vitals: Blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate, etc.
- Learn to intubate
- Learn to suture
- Explore current medical dilemmas
- Create a public health campaign
- Use laparoscopic surgery simulators
- Meet with health professionals
- Tour the local hospitals
You can register here: http://ow.ly/5cV250Ek7OH
For more information you can reach out to elizabeth.adams@wku.edu
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.