Summer 2021 registration open for Future Healthcare Professionals program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library has announced that applications for their Future Healthcare Professionals program is live.

This is a one of a kind opportunity for high school aged students to experience the world of medicine.

There will be a virtual program from July 6-July 16. The in person program will be June 28-July 2.

Students will explore different healthcare fields through experimentation, hands on activities, and guest speakers.

Past Activities:

Measure vitals: Blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate, etc.

Learn to intubate

Learn to suture

Explore current medical dilemmas

Create a public health campaign

Use laparoscopic surgery simulators

Meet with health professionals

Tour the local hospitals

You can register here: http://ow.ly/5cV250Ek7OH

For more information you can reach out to elizabeth.adams@wku.edu

