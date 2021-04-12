Advertisement

Where to Watch: South Warren vs Greenwood

The South Warren Spartans defeated the Ohio County Eagles 16-1.
By Hunter Smith
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The South Warren Spartans host the Greenwood Gators at South Warren Ballpark with the first pitch coming at 6:00 p.m.

As part of WBKO’s partnership with PrepSpin and the Warren County Schools Sports Network, the game will be live-streamed on the station’s website. You can CLICK HERE to watch the game.

For the full list of games being lives streamed this baseball and softball season CLICK HERE.

