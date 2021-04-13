BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at Fountain Square

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After recent renovations to Fountain Square Park in Bowling Green, new loading and unloading zones were created for vendors.

“Currently, we have three designated loading and unloading zones around the square, and they’re located on the backside of either side of the park, and then on one of the short sides of the park as well,” City Public Information Officer Kim Lancaster said.

With the addition of new loading and unloading zones for them to use, Rockin’ B Horse and Carriage is no longer able to park at the square. This has James Beckner, who helps run the service, upset that he will not be able to set up in his usual spot.

“We picked out these spots for two reasons, it’s safe for the public to get on and off because of the nice sidewalk we have, then the safety of horse and carriage going out into the street,” Beckner explained.

Beckner is also concerned that he will lose business if not located on the square anymore. “I would say (they would lose) at least, or more than 75% income because people are just not going to look for it nowhere else,” he said.

City officials said they are not singling out the horse and carriage business, as no vendors are allowed to set up on the square to avoid taking up parking spots.

“This has been an issue in the past, we know that the merchants who own businesses downtown want the parking available, they want their patrons to be able to park and come into their businesses,” Lancaster said.

The horse and carriage would still be able to operate downtown, the city is just no longer able to provide them a designated spot at the square. Despite being able to park at the new unloading and loading zones, Beckner said his business should be able to park at the square since they have been doing it for 12 years.

“We feel like that we have proved ourselves to be committed to providing a service to Bowling Green,” he said.

As for the future of horse and carriage rides in Bowling Green, Beckner said if they are unable to park at the square they will no longer offer tours around the city.

