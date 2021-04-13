Advertisement

Bowling Green couple turns old school bus into mobile coffee shop

Tin Roof Coffee
Tin Roof Coffee(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Something that a lot of people love to enjoy in the morning is a good cup of coffee. A husband and wife took their love for coffee and turned an old school bus into their very own mobile coffee shop.

Check us out TODAY on @wbkotv between 4pm and 6pm! We have had so much fun serving up drinks from the bus. • Thank you so much for stopping by @_allison_bakert.v !

Posted by Tin Roof Coffee on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

“It really started out as a joke and then we started researching and learning about it and just evolving this whole idea,” said Sara Bradford, owner.

Tin Roof Coffee also has unique flavors, like the Harry Potter-inspired Butterbeer, and Double Chocolate Cookies and Cream. All thanks to the sweet tooth of the owner.

“It started with just like a handful of flavors that every day I would get more ideas and more ideas. So that’s probably my fault with my sweet tooth,” Bradford added.

Come hang out with us today! We will be at Leachman’s on Scottsville Rd 730am- until! Follow along in our stories, and on our page, for inside looks at the day and our first drinks made on the bus! • What will you order first?

Posted by Tin Roof Coffee on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The Bradfords added they were overwhelmed by the community support for their opening day Tuesday morning.

“We got a message that said ‘I don’t know what you put in this coffee’ and I panicked. I am like ‘oh my gosh what does it say?’ The rest of it said ‘I need all of it I need more.’ It makes you feel like all the blood, sweat, and tears is all worth it. I mean I have cried we both have,” said Bradford.

If you are interested Tin Roof coffee will roll up to your business just message them on social media their handle is @tinroofcoffee_. You can also follow them to see where they will be parking their coffee shop next.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: BGPD arrest suspect after standoff
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear: Restrictions lifted once 2.5 million Kentuckians vaccinated
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at square.
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at Fountain Square
Meth Arrest graphic
Glasgow man arrested on meth possession, and tampering with evidence

Latest News

CDS #10 Pharmacy receives Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday morning.
CDS #10 Pharmacy receives Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday morning
The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers
Barren River District Health Department confirms 29,540 cases of COVID-19 in the district
Pop-up vaccine clinic uses Moderna vaccine
BRDHD pauses administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will offer Moderna in its place
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 799 new COVID-19 cases