Advertisement

BRDHD pauses administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will offer Moderna in its place

Pop-up vaccine clinic uses Moderna vaccine
Pop-up vaccine clinic uses Moderna vaccine(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has paused its administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, under the direction of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, the CDC and the FDA.

Due to the temporary pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, the health department will provide the Moderna vaccine during all scheduled vaccination clinics moving forward.

The health department adds that existing appointments will be honored with the Moderna vaccine in place of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

(story continues after tweet)

If you currently have an appointment scheduled and wish to wait for the re-release of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please contact the Barren River District Health Department and cancel your appointment.

(story continues after tweet)

They also say they will notify the public when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been re-released, and appointments can be rescheduled at that time.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: BGPD arrest suspect after standoff
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear: Restrictions lifted once 2.5 million Kentuckians vaccinated
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at square.
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at Fountain Square
Meth Arrest graphic
Glasgow man arrested on meth possession, and tampering with evidence

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 799 new COVID-19 cases
Officials say one person was injured after a gas truck overturned on Hayes Road.
Propane truck overturns on Hayes Road; leak stopped
Ragnar, Hart County K9 back in September 2020.
Former Hart Co. deputy jailer charged with animal cruelty of K9
Pause
Gov. Beshear announces pause of J&J vaccine in Kentucky