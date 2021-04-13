BRDHD pauses administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will offer Moderna in its place

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has paused its administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, under the direction of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, the CDC and the FDA.

Due to the temporary pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, the health department will provide the Moderna vaccine during all scheduled vaccination clinics moving forward.

The health department adds that existing appointments will be honored with the Moderna vaccine in place of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If you currently have an appointment scheduled and wish to wait for the re-release of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please contact the Barren River District Health Department and cancel your appointment.

They also say they will notify the public when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been re-released, and appointments can be rescheduled at that time.

