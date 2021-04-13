CDS #10 Pharmacy receives Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday morning.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -After waiting weeks, CDS #10 Pharmacy received their second shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. However, they will not be able to administer it for the time being.

“You know it is just a little disappointing it has been hard for us to get the vaccine. So now for us to get it and not be able to use it is just a little disappointing,” said Darren Lacefield owner.

Several weeks ago CDS #10 Pharmacy received their first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and administered it to members of the community.

Tuesday after recommendations from the CDC, FDA, and Governor Andy Beshear the doses of J&J CDS received Tuesday will sit on their fridge shelves until they are given further guidance.

“We have been waiting for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. It is the one a lot of people wanted since it is just the one dose but we are putting that on pause right now because that is what the FDA and CDC recommended,” Lacefield added.

CDS #10 Pharmacy added that they did not have any appointments made for the second shipment of the J&J vaccines.

13 News also reached out to Sheldon’s Pharmacy. Steve says his pharmacies in Kentucky do not currently have any Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. His pharmacies in Indiana however do. He said they will store the vaccines in the fridge until they are given further guidance from the CDC and FDA.

