Cooler Days Ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday began with clouds and a little light rain. Wednesday looks like a case of deja vu, with another early-day rain possibility with a reinforcing shot of cooler air coming.

Another wave of energy will clip south-central Kentucky early Wednesday, delivering more light rain shower chances in the area. This will likely bring rainfall totals to less than a tenth of an inch. Wednesday afternoon will become partly cloudy, with highs once again will only be in the mid 60s.

Thursday through the end of the week will stay dry, but also cool with high temperatures only in the mid-to-low 60s and continued light northerly winds. By the weekend, we stand the chance for stray to isolated shower activity across south-central Kentucky, but it appears to be light rain at this time. Looking beyond the 7 day forecast, conditions will continue to stay cool with high temperatures hovering around the mid 60s. Along with the cool air will be drier than normal air, so aside from the light rain chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, things look to continue to stay dry for much of April!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Scattered AM Showers, then partly cloudy. High 63, Low 39, winds NW-9

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit cooler. High 62, Low 38, winds N-10\

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cool. High 63, Low 47, winds N-8

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 71

Today’s Low: 50

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 45

Record High: 91 (1930)

Record Low: 24 (1950)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.42″ (-1.33″)

Yearly Precip: 17.90″ (+4.17″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:19 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31/ Small Particulate Matter: 38)

UV Index: Mod (4)

Pollen Count: High (8.4 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1814 Mold Spore Count)

