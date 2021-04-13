Former Hart Co. deputy jailer charged with animal cruelty of K9

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say James Kersey was charged with 2nd-degree animal cruelty on February 26 following a complaint.

Animal cruelty in the 2nd-degree is a Class A misdemeanor in Kentucky and can be punishable with a fine up to $500 or up to a year in jail.

Kersey is a former deputy jailer and K9 handler who is accused of mistreating the jail’s K9, Ragnar. Following a concerned Facebook post about the condition of the dog, Jailer Israel Bergenson posted a video on his Facebook responding to the allegations. Bergenson explained that Ragnar was no longer in Kersey’s care and that he (Bergenson) would be permanently caring for the dog.

The K9 was purchased and trained from Tactical Performance K-9 in Tennessee in 2019. The dog was used at the jail to locate illegal drugs on inmates. When COVID-19 hit, Bergenson said a lot of prison work programs were shut down, including the use of Ragnar.

Bergenson said he trusted the handler, Kersey, had been taking care of Ragnar. According to Bergenson, Kersey had said that Ragnar wasn’t eating and appeared to be sick.

“During the ongoing COVID crisis, creating an uncertainty if there even was going to be jail work programs anymore, I directed my handler to contact the Tennessee trainer to see if he would be interested in buying Ragnar back,” said Bergenson. “So we made arrangements to bring him back to Tennessee.”

At some point in September 2020, the dog was brought back to Tactical Performance K-9 who noted that the dog appeared to be malnourished as it had lost nearly 40 pounds, according to an anonymous source.

“I told the Tennessee trainer to do everything necessary to restore Ragnar’s health,” explained Bergenson.

The source says Ragnar was ‘nursed back to health’ and the jailer, Bergenson, came back and picked him up as he was still ‘county property.’

The Kentucky State Police were unable to provide any further details regarding the animal cruelty investigation involving Kersey.

Ragnar is still in possession of Bergenson and provided 13 News with the following statement about the K9:

“Ragnar loves the lake, but he is not the best fishing partner. He wants to play in the water too much. But he does like riding the boat. Ragnar will remain at my home and under my personal care. I do take him to the jail most days and anybody is welcome to come by the jail to see him,” said Bergenson.

