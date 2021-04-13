Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Beshear announces pause of J&J vaccine in Kentucky

Syringes filled with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are loaded into a cooler in the...
Syringes filled with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are loaded into a cooler in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution early Saturday, March 6, 2021, in east Denver. Volunteers worked with nurses and physicians from National Jewish to administer 2,500 vaccinations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that requires a single shot instead of two like the other vaccines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By WBKO News Staff and Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO/AP) - On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations would be paused in Kentucky following reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

Gov. Beshear said the use of the vaccine would be paused until more was learned about the potential issue from the FDA and CDC. He stated that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remained highly effective and safe. The governor said anyone with a J&J vaccine appointment can sign up for Moderna or Pfizer and should be able to be vaccinated this week.

Gov. Beshear said it was important to get a COVID vaccine, contrasting the odds of blood clots from the J&J vaccine at one in 1 million with the odds of death from COVID at one in 558.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

Watch below.

