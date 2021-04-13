Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 799 new COVID-19 cases

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID and announced the temporary pausing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to reported blood clots.

Tuesday morning, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the pause after extremely rare blood clotting conditions developed in six Americans who received the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, out of 6.8 million total Americans who have received it.

“Everyone should still get one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines during this pause. We cannot let this slow us down. The United States is going to get about 1.85 million more doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week. We should be able to make up any loss of appointments,” Gov. Beshear said. “Stay calm – it looks like the risk here from the J&J vaccine is very, very small versus the really significant risk of being harmed by COVID.”

Gov. Beshear reported 1,586,411 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose so far. Monday, the Governor reported that vaccination data would update over the next two to three days after the state’s reporting system completed a security upgrade.

Gov. Beshear reported 799 new cases of COVID, three new deaths and one audit death. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Tuesday, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 4-13-2021
Kentucky COVID Facts 4-13-2021(WBKO)

