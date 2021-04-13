Advertisement

Hilltopper NCAA Tournament Matches to Air on ESPN Radio 102.7 FM & ESPNRadio1027.com

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers middle hitter Lauren Matthews (5) and setter Nadia Dieudonne (2)...
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers middle hitter Lauren Matthews (5) and setter Nadia Dieudonne (2) Charlotte 49erÕs at WKU Hilltoppers on February 22, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY(Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics | Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -All matches WKU Volleyball competes in during the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN Radio 102.7 FM and on ESPNRadio1027.com for those outside of the listening area.

Brett Williams will be on the play-by-play call with Ken Marshall joining him to provide color commentary.

Pregame coverage will begin 30 minutes before first serve – 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday against Jackson State and on Thursday if the Tops advance to the Second Round and face Washington State.

Post-game coverage will also last 30 minutes following the conclusion of the matches. Pregame and postgame shows will feature an interview with WKU Volleyball head coach Travis Hudson.

A direct link to tune in online is HERE.

