Hilltopper NCAA Tournament Matches to Air on ESPN Radio 102.7 FM & ESPNRadio1027.com

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -All matches WKU Volleyball competes in during the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN Radio 102.7 FM and on ESPNRadio1027.com for those outside of the listening area.

Brett Williams will be on the play-by-play call with Ken Marshall joining him to provide color commentary.

Pregame coverage will begin 30 minutes before first serve – 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday against Jackson State and on Thursday if the Tops advance to the Second Round and face Washington State.

Post-game coverage will also last 30 minutes following the conclusion of the matches. Pregame and postgame shows will feature an interview with WKU Volleyball head coach Travis Hudson.

A direct link to tune in online is HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.