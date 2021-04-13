Hollie Harris Phillips named new president of Appalachian Regional Healthcare

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare has named Hollie Harris Phillips as its new president and chief executive officer.

The not-for-profit health system said in a statement that Phillips has become the first woman to lead Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

The organization operates 13 hospitals in eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Phillips has worked at Appalachian Regional Healthcare for 19 years and currently serves as vice president for corporate strategy and chief strategy officer.

She will move into her new position in May, succeeding President and CEO Joe Grossman, who is retiring.

