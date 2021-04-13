Advertisement

Hollie Harris Phillips named new president of Appalachian Regional Healthcare

Hollie Harris Phillips named CEO and president of Appalachian Regional Health
Hollie Harris Phillips named CEO and president of Appalachian Regional Health(ARH)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare has named Hollie Harris Phillips as its new president and chief executive officer.

The not-for-profit health system said in a statement that Phillips has become the first woman to lead Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

The organization operates 13 hospitals in eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Phillips has worked at Appalachian Regional Healthcare for 19 years and currently serves as vice president for corporate strategy and chief strategy officer.

She will move into her new position in May, succeeding President and CEO Joe Grossman, who is retiring.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Update: BGPD arrest suspect after standoff
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear: Restrictions lifted once 2.5 million Kentuckians vaccinated
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
New Albany man ‘traumatized’ after traffic stop; officers confused him with wanted man
New Albany man ‘traumatized’ after traffic stop; officers confused him with wanted man
Charles Booker may challenge U.S. Senator Rand Paul in 2022; forms exploratory committee

Latest News

KY DOWN UNDER
Kaley Skaggs LIVE at KY Down Under
Tracking light moisture over the next two days.
Isolated showers and cooler for Tuesday
Good News
Good News: WKU Senior Wins Poetry Contest
Rotary Club delivers shoes to elementary students.
Rotary Club of Bowling Green delivers more than 400 new pairs of shoes to elementary students