Isolated morning showers with clouds and cool air for Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After an arguably “perfect” Monday with sunshine and warm conditions, we slide back to cooler conditions with cloud cover and light rain showers in south-central Kentucky!

We have rain shower chances in the area over the next two days, but it won't amount to much, so you can get away with washing the car if you need to! (WBKO)

The shower chances will NOT be a washout in the Commonwealth as a weak wave of energy will move through the region from west to east and bring the very light moisture. The rain will end around the lunch hour into the early afternoon and could bring a few hundredths of an inch of rainfall with local amounts up to a tenth of an inch. Highs Tuesday will be cooler though as winds will be more out of the north and northeast, so temps will only get in the mid-to-upper 60s in the afternoon despite drying out later in the day under partly cloudy skies. Another wave of energy will clip south-central Kentucky late Tuesday into early Wednesday, delivering more light rain shower chances in the area. This will likely bring rainfall totals to less than a tenth of an inch. Wednesday afternoon will become partly cloudy and highs once again will only be in the mid 60s.

Thursday through the end of the week will stay dry, but also cool with high temperatures only in the mid-to-low 60s and continued light northerly winds. By the weekend, we stand the chance for stray to isolated shower activity across south-central Kentucky, but it appears to be light rain at this time. Looking beyond the 7 day forecast, conditions will continue to stay cool with high temperatures hovering around the mid 60s. Along with the cool air will be drier than normal air, so aside from the light rain chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, things look to continue to stay dry for much of April!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. High 67. Low 47. Winds NE at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 65. Low 39. Winds NW at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 62. Low 38. Winds N at 10 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 91 (1930)

Record Low Today: 24 (1950)

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 45

Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.

Sunset: 7:19 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)

UV Index: Moderate (4 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 45 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (8.4 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1814 Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 76

Yesterday’s Low: 43

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.42″ (-1.20″)

Yearly Precip: 17.70″ (+4.30″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

