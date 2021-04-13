Kentucky Down Under sees visitor increase this season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Down Under started as a buffalo and bison farm in the 1920s. But, the original owner married a woman from Australia who missed seeing kangaroos and they decided to import six from Australia, starting the zoo on the path to what it is today.

“Our kangaroo is the biggest attraction here. You can pet, feed, and love on them,” said Abby Meadows, employee.

While last year was different for the zoo they say that they are hoping and expecting that they will see more and more visitors.

“This year is looking good. Spring break was a good indicator of how the Summer will be, super busy, everyone happy, “said Meadows.

Meadows also told 13 News that while this time has been difficult for them that it has been equally as difficult for the animals, and that they are ready to see all the visitors.

“All the animals are happy, they are super excited to see people again, “said Meadows.

Kentucky Down Under is located at 3700 L&N Turnpike Road, Horse Cave.

