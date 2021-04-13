Advertisement

Kentucky Horse Park announces return of Run-Walk Club

(WYMT)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Horse Park has announced the return of its Run/Walk Club

The event has taken place at the park since 2015 but was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club will meet Monday evenings from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EDT from May 3 through September 27.

Run/Walk Club will not meet July 12, July 26, and Sept. 6.

Strollers and dogs on leash are welcome. To ensure the safety of park guests, bikes are not allowed.

Food and beverage trucks will be available each week at the end of the route.

Due to the pandemic, Kentucky Horse Park guests are required to follow all public health safety guidelines, including face covering requirements and social distancing.

To register for the Run/Walk Club, visit www.khpfoundation.org/khp-runwalk-club.

