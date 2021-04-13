Kentucky’s Head Start programs win one-third of all Southeast Regional awards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Head Start Association (KHSA) is pleased to announce that Head Start programs across the Commonwealth have received six regional awards as selected by the Region IV Head Start Association.

The annual competition recognizes 18 different award categories across all Head Start and Early Head Start programs in the Southeast United States, including: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

This federally designated Head Start region includes more than 170,000 children, 40,000 staff and over 300 Head Start programs.

“We are honored to have Kentucky leading the way in recognitions this year with one-third of all regional awards,” said KHSA President Kristy Lewis of Paducah’s Head Start Preschool. “The passion, innovation and commitment of our Head Start staff and parents over the last year during COVID-19 shows why Kentucky continues to be recognized as a national leader in Head Start programming.”

Kentucky’s 2021 Region IV Head Start Association award winners include:

• Teacher of the Year Mary Ford – KCEOC Community Action Head Start, Barbourville, Kentucky

• Scholarship for Head Start Alumni (High School Senior; $1,500) Alyssa Wallace – Murray Head Start, Murray, Kentucky

• Scholarship for Head Start Parent (Post-Secondary Education; $500) Katie Copeland – Murray Head Start, Murray, Kentucky

• Scholarship for Head Start Staff (Higher Education; $1,000) Tiffany Samaniego – Gateway Community Action Head Start, West Liberty, Kentucky

In addition to being recognized at the regional level, the following award recipients will compete at the national level with the National Head Start Association:

• Dr. Arvern Moore Memorial Award (National Award Nominee) Crystal Baker – LKLP Community Action Head Start, Hazard, Kentucky

• Ron Herndon Scholarship for Head Start Parents (National Award Nominee) Phoenix Burchfield – Audubon Area Head Start, Owensboro, Kentucky

