Logan County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on runaway teen

The Logan County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on the whereabouts of 16 year old Xavier Bell.(Logan County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Facebook post by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, they are seeking information on the whereabouts of 16 year old Xavier Bell.

According to LCSO, Bell was last seen at his home in Auburn on April 2.

They say Bell is a black male, 5′10, 135 pounds, brown eyes, with brown/black hair.

He is believed to be in either the Todd County, Guthrie, or Christian County area. They say Bell is believed to have been picked up by an individual driving a silver or gray Chevy Impala.

If you have any information on Xavier’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Logan County Sheriff’s office at 270-726-2244.

You can also call Logan County Dispatch at 270-726-4911.

Posted by Logan County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 12, 2021

