Advertisement

Med Center Health COVID vaccine clinic accepting limited walk-ins

Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic(WBKO)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health is accepting limited walk-ins for its COVID vaccine clinic.

They are currently scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for people ages 16 and over.

The new hours are Sunday – Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at The Medical Center – WKU Health Sciences Complex at 700 E. 1st Ave.

You can also text COVID to 270-796-4400 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: BGPD arrest suspect after standoff
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear: Restrictions lifted once 2.5 million Kentuckians vaccinated
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
New Albany man ‘traumatized’ after traffic stop; officers confused him with wanted man
New Albany man ‘traumatized’ after traffic stop; officers confused him with wanted man
Charles Booker may challenge U.S. Senator Rand Paul in 2022; forms exploratory committee

Latest News

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
FDA: Pause for J&J vaccine over clot reports to last ‘matter of days’
Doctor on Johnson & Johnson vaccine: Don't freak out, watch for symptoms
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian in a face covering walks past the sign...
Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic
Before making a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, see if COVID-19 vaccination is recommended...
CDC: What to expect at your COVID-19 vaccination appointment