Med Center Health COVID vaccine clinic accepting limited walk-ins
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health is accepting limited walk-ins for its COVID vaccine clinic.
They are currently scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for people ages 16 and over.
The new hours are Sunday – Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at The Medical Center – WKU Health Sciences Complex at 700 E. 1st Ave.
You can also text COVID to 270-796-4400 to schedule an appointment.
