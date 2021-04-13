Med Center Health COVID vaccine clinic accepting limited walk-ins

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health is accepting limited walk-ins for its COVID vaccine clinic.

They are currently scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for people ages 16 and over.

The new hours are Sunday – Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at The Medical Center – WKU Health Sciences Complex at 700 E. 1st Ave.

You can also text COVID to 270-796-4400 to schedule an appointment.

