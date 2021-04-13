Advertisement

Rotary Club of Bowling Green delivers more than 400 new pairs of shoes to elementary students

By Katey Cook
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Monday afternoon, members of the Bowling Green Rotary Club picked up several pairs of brand new shoes from Shoe Carnival and delivered them to Warren Elementary School.

“We brought 100 plus shoes to Warren Elementary,” Rick Starks said. Starks is the Rotary Club’s service project committee chair. “Tomorrow we’ll be taking 100 plus shoes to Jennings Creek, and we have two other schools that we’re supporting this year.

Dishman McGinnis and Parker Bennett Curry are the other two schools on the list, adding one more from last year’s drop-offs.

“When the kids were trying on the shoes today, they were smiling, they’re very happy to get new shoes and that’s the joy of it is seeing the content and satisfied that our organization and the school is doing something for them,” Starks said.

The Ridley Hull Group, Billie Hatcher Charitable Fund, District 6710 of the Rotary International, and various school resource directors came together to make the project possible.

“We could not do it without the support of the community and without the support of the partners that we have, The Ridley Group and others, who are responsible for helping us provide assistance financially to this project,” Starks said.

Students who received the shoes were selected ahead of time to ensure they bought the right sizes. They were able to try on and take home the shoes as soon as they received them on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: BGPD arrest suspect after standoff
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear: Restrictions lifted once 2.5 million Kentuckians vaccinated
New Albany man ‘traumatized’ after traffic stop; officers confused him with wanted man
New Albany man ‘traumatized’ after traffic stop; officers confused him with wanted man
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Two hospitalized after police pursuit on Western Kentucky Parkway

Latest News

BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at square.
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at Fountain Square
Work continues on a new steel galvanizing plant at the NUCOR Steel Gallatin plant, Wednesday,...
Kentucky tops south central region for 2020 economic development projects per capita
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at Square
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at Square
Glory baby ministry hosting $50 professional headshots for fundraiser
Glory baby ministry hosting $50 professional headshots for fundraiser