Rotary Club of Bowling Green delivers more than 400 new pairs of shoes to elementary students

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Monday afternoon, members of the Bowling Green Rotary Club picked up several pairs of brand new shoes from Shoe Carnival and delivered them to Warren Elementary School.

“We brought 100 plus shoes to Warren Elementary,” Rick Starks said. Starks is the Rotary Club’s service project committee chair. “Tomorrow we’ll be taking 100 plus shoes to Jennings Creek, and we have two other schools that we’re supporting this year.

Dishman McGinnis and Parker Bennett Curry are the other two schools on the list, adding one more from last year’s drop-offs.

“When the kids were trying on the shoes today, they were smiling, they’re very happy to get new shoes and that’s the joy of it is seeing the content and satisfied that our organization and the school is doing something for them,” Starks said.

The Ridley Hull Group, Billie Hatcher Charitable Fund, District 6710 of the Rotary International, and various school resource directors came together to make the project possible.

“We could not do it without the support of the community and without the support of the partners that we have, The Ridley Group and others, who are responsible for helping us provide assistance financially to this project,” Starks said.

Students who received the shoes were selected ahead of time to ensure they bought the right sizes. They were able to try on and take home the shoes as soon as they received them on Tuesday.

