Russellville Police arrest man after finding meth in vehicle
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Russellville Police Department stopped a vehicle for speeding on Newton Road.
During the stop, K-9 searched the vehicle and found a small amount of meth.
Will Taylor was arrested and charged with the following:
Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Speeding 20 MPH Over the Speed Limit
Operating a Motor Vehicle on an Expired Operator’s License
No Registration Receipt
