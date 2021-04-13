Advertisement

Russellville Police arrest man after finding meth in vehicle

Meth Arrest graphic
Meth Arrest graphic(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Russellville Police Department stopped a vehicle for speeding on Newton Road.

During the stop, K-9 searched the vehicle and found a small amount of meth.

Will Taylor was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Speeding 20 MPH Over the Speed Limit

Operating a Motor Vehicle on an Expired Operator’s License

No Registration Receipt

