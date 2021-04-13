Spring Market set for this Saturday at SOKY Marketplace

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Small businesses and vendors will showcase their wares on Saturday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at downtown Bowling Green’s SOKY Marketplace. The Venue at 939 Adams is hosting its Spring Market at the outdoor venue to provide ample space for social distancing.

Vendors include The Knotty Pretzel, 270 Poms, Paige’s Cups & Cakes, Good Dog & 4D Flux Studios, Cassady’s Real Smoke BBQ, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Owen Does, The Wild Daisy, Blooms Floral, Wreaths and Gifts, GK Design Company, Red Barn Crochet, Divine Spirit Shop, Buff City Soaps and others. Admission is $5.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.