Warren County attorney speaks out on preventing child abuse

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - April is known to many as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Amy Milliken is the Warren County, her office works closely with the Commonwealth Attorney when handling child abuse cases.

“Our goal is to make sure that every child has the ability to grow up in Warren County safe,” says Milliken.

Child abuse can affect children in various ways, from emotional, to physical and even mental.

Milliken adds, “the purpose in April is to make everyone aware of child abuse, and we’re not celebrating child abuse. We want it to go away and never, never hear of it again. But we are trying to make everyone aware that it’s out there.”

When asked why some say Kentucky is ranked amongst the worst in child abuse cases, Milliken explained.

“Our police agencies are so well trained now, our social services go above and beyond to try to protect the child. So because of that, we may be reporting more cases because we understand what to look for in these cases. So it doesn’t necessarily mean our children are being abused more, it means we’re preventing it more, we’re trying to get up in front of it ahead of it and trying to stop it. My office works very well, with Chris Cohron the Commonwealth Attorney, he and I work together hand in hand when it comes to child abuse cases, while he is prosecuting the offender under the criminal abuse statutes. My office in family court is trying to make sure the child is taken care of.”

Milliken also says if you suspect a child is being abused, it is your duty to report it.

“If you believe a child is being abused, you are required under the law to report it, you can report it to a police agency, you can report it to me, I’m the county attorney, you can report it to the Commonwealth Attorney, to a social services agency, but you have to report it to someone, failure to do so would, would put you possibly being criminally prosecuted. It’s everyone’s duty to make sure that the children in our community grow up safe.”

The county attorney also spoke on why she believes some cases are never reported.

“Many people think, ‘gosh, I don’t want to, I don’t want to get involved. I don’t want, I don’t want my name out there. I want to stay to myself, that’s not my business,’ well a child has no one to speak up for them but you, you have to speak up, they don’t know how to call and ask for help,” says Milliken.

When reporting an incident of child abuse, Milliken adds, “your name is kept confidential, it’s required to be confidential by statute, so no one’s name is ever released. The reporter’s name is never released. So I want everyone to know that you have a duty to report and it can remain anonymous.”

“We have a growing up safe committee here in Warren County, and we meet monthly and we go over potential cases they could they’re borderline, you know, and what, what services or what services are we providing their families, what service or services are we providing their children, we’re trying to get ahead of it so that the children are protected,” adds Milliken.

