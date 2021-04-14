Advertisement

Application deadline for non-resident attendance for BGISD due April 15

Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green City Schools(BGCS)
By Marisa Williams
Apr. 14, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Independent School System in a Facebook post, is reminding families that the nonresident application deadline is tomorrow, Thursday, April 15.

They says that siblings of current students have priority enrollment, but an application must be on file.

You can find the application here: www.bgreen.kyschools.us/Content2/nonresidentapp

