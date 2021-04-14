Advertisement

Buffalo Trace Distillery working on project to strengthen the white oak industry’s sustainability

Buffalo Trace Distillery
Buffalo Trace Distillery(Buffalo Trace Distillery Media Kit)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Buffalo Trace Distillery and the University of Kentucky are working on a tree planting and research project aimed at strengthening the white oak industry’s sustainability.

Buffalo Trace says the study kicked off with the planting of 1,066 trees on the distillery’s farm. University and Buffalo Trace officials joined volunteers to plant seedlings from 40 different parent trees from Kentucky and several other states.

New seedlings will be added during the next two years from multiple states.

Trees planted at Buffalo Trace will provide information on best practices for establishing white oak seedlings. Bourbon is aged in charred new oak barrels.

