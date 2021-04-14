Celebrate Earth Day at Mammoth Cave by volunteering

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park will host several outdoor volunteer opportunities along park trails and cemeteries to celebrate Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.

The volunteer work provides a chance for the public to discover and enjoy the physical and psychological benefits that come with spending time outside while encouraging education and stewardship of the park’s amazing natural resources.

Volunteers working to clean up Mammoth Cave (Mammoth Cave National Park)

Volunteers will work beside experienced park staff to eradicate Garlic Mustard, an invasive plant; clear overgrown vegetation in park cemeteries; or hike along a park trail to pick up litter and assist in basic trail upkeep using simple hand tools.

The five-hour volunteer opportunities begin at 9:00 am CST and last until 2:30 pm CST.

Volunteers should meet at the Mammoth Cave Picnic area’s picnic pavilion near the Dixon Cave Trail for check-in and orientation. Participants will caravan to the designated worksites.

Volunteers will be asked to return to the picnic pavilion by 3 pm for check-out of the day’s work.

Special safety precautions are being taken to follow CDC guidelines pertaining to COVID-19.

Volunteers helping clean up Mammoth Cave (Mammoth Cave National Park)

All work will be performed outside, and masks will be required when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Pre-registration is required online at Mammoth Cave’s Earth Day Projects, and the group sizes will be limited per site.

Tools and safety gear will be provided by park staff, but volunteers should wear sturdy footwear and dress for outdoor weather conditions. Pre-packaged snacks and water will be provided, but participants should bring their own lunch.

Please contact Community Volunteer Ambassador, Brenda Padilla, at 270-855-1585 or MACA_VIP@nps.gov, or visit Mammoth Cave Earth Day 2021 for more information.

Mammoth Cave National Park encompasses 52,830 acres in south central Kentucky, commemorating the diverse geological, biological and historical features associated with the longest cave in the world. Learn more about the park at www.nps.gov/maca, and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About the National Park Service. More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 423 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.nps.gov, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

