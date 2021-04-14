Advertisement

Clouds Move Out, Sunshine Moves In!

Cool Temperatures into the Weekend
By Shane Holinde
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was grey and gloomy, with rain showers dampening the day for some. The light rain is on its way out, and clouds will soon depart, as well. This means sunshine returns for Thursday!

The last two days of the work week look nice, although temperatures will be on the cool side for mid-April. Highs will struggle to reach the low 60s both Thursday and Friday, despite the return of sunshine. Friday morning will be chilly, with lows in the upper 30s for most. It’s possible that some rural/outlying spots may wake up to a touch of frost Friday morning, but it should not be widespread.

The weekend features another in a series of weak systems rolling into South-Central KY. This one brings a light shower chance with it for Saturday. Some clouds could hang around into a part of our Sunday, although the weekend should end on a dry note. Highs will remain cool in the lower 60s. A brief warming trend to start next week is followed by another shot of cooler air arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday. At this time, we look mainly dry Monday through Wednesday, as a quiet weather pattern continues.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, cool. High 62, Low 38, winds NW-10

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cool. High 63, Low 45, winds N-5

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. High 61, Low 43, winds N-6

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 60

Today’s Low: 55

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 45

Record High: 88 (1919)

Record Low: 22 (1950)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.42″ (-1.47″)

Yearly Precip: 17.90″ (+4.03″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:20 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33/ Small Particulate Matter: 21)

UV Index: Low (2)

Pollen Count: High (8.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1814 Mold Spore Count)

