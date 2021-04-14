Community Education plans virtual Summer Activities Fair

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This time last year, the thought of planning summer activities would have meant choosing a board game or setting up a camp-out in the backyard. But we’re hoping for things to be a bit more adventurous in summer 2021.

Bowling Green Warren County Community Education is planning a virtual Summer Activities Fair to help parents plan how their kids will spend summer break.

Community Education partners with Bowling Green High School Youth Services Center and Natcher Elementary Family Resource Center to co-sponsor the event. The fair provides parents of children in grades kindergarten through grade 12 a one-stop-shop opportunity for information on activities, camps and other programs offered during the summer in our community.

Those opportunities include the areas of academics, art, aviation, cooking, dance, martial arts, music, police, reading, various sports, volunteer opportunities and others.

The virtual Summer Activities Fair will be Monday, April 19. The website goes live at noon.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.