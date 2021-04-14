Advertisement

Corporate pushback against restrictive voting measures gains momentum

FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. A multitude of big-name businesses and high-profile individuals, including Buffett, Amazon and Facebook are showing their support for voters’ rights. In a letter published in The New York Times, the group stressed that Americans should be allowed to cast ballots for the candidates of their choice. “For American democracy to work for any of us, we must ensure the right to vote for all of us,” they wrote.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The pushback against new voting bills and laws in numerous states is growing with dozens of nation’s largest corporations and business leaders signing a new statement objecting to “any discriminatory legislation.”

Signatories to the letter, published Wednesday in The New York Times, include Amazon, American Airlines, Bank of America, Google and Best Buy, as well as hundreds of business and civic leaders such as Warren Buffett and Michael Bloomberg.

“We all should feel a responsibility to defend the right to vote and oppose any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot,” the letter reads.

Opposition to the new legislation has been picking up momentum and it’s coming from sources that historically have steered clear of public statements related to politics.

Over the weekend more than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia. Media reports indicate the statement put out Wednesday was discussed during the weekend meeting. It comes after 72 Black executives signed a similar statement last month in the wake of changes to Georgia’s voting laws.

This week, the leaders of three-dozen major Michigan companies, including General Motors and Ford, objected to Republican-sponsored election bills that would make it harder to vote in Michigan and other states.

More than 350 different voting bills are under consideration in dozens of states, according to a tally from the Brennan Center for Justice, a public-policy think tank. On Tuesday Arkansas was among the latest to approve changes to its election laws, including restrictions on outside polling places and on absentee ballots.

The pushback against such laws elicited a warning from Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell this month, who said it’s “quite stupid” for corporations to speak out against the Georgia voting law. He told big business to stand down as Congress delves into President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package and other issues.

The warning does not appear to have dissuaded dissenters, many of whom have been loyal donors to Republican political campaigns.

“Voting is the lifeblood of our democracy and we call upon all Americans to join us in taking a nonpartisan stand for this most basic and fundamental right of all Americans,” the letter read on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ragnar, Hart County K9 back in September 2020.
Former Hart Co. deputy jailer charged with animal cruelty of K9
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at square.
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at Fountain Square
Syringes filled with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are loaded into a cooler in the...
Gov. Beshear announces pause of J&J vaccine in Kentucky
Update: BGPD arrest suspect after standoff
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Chauvin trial expert blames George Floyd’s death on heart rhythm problem
The officer involved in the shooting and the police chief have resigned after the death of...
GRAPHIC: Officer to be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright, prosecutor says
With the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a new recommendation for pregnant and...
Advice for pregnant women, vaccine
In this photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Iranian President Hassan...
Iran supreme leader: Vienna nuclear deal offers ‘not worth looking at’
fair
Virtual Summer Activities Fair