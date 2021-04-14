Creating a backyard bird oasis

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Springtime is for the birds. There are a lot of great opportunities for birdwatching in Kentucky this spring.

Jeftie Sawyer at Wild Bird & Nature Store said goldfinches are common to find right now. She explained they don’t nest until late June and early July. Finches don’t typically use birdhouses, instead opting to nest in fields, bushes and trees. Once they do nest, you may not see them for a couple of weeks, but Sawyer said they will return to your feeders.

Sawyer said she’s not aware of hummingbird sightings in south central Kentucky just yet, but she shared some of her favorite feeders that will attract them to your yard. She recommends changing the nectar every three days during the very hot summer months. She also suggests to avoid waste, not filling it to the very top unless you have several hummingbirds coming to eat.

Sawyer also shared tips for bluebird sightings. She suggests investing in bluebird nest boxes and placing them at eye level on a pole or post. “The bluebirds make everybody happy. Henry David Thoreau, a great environmentalist from the 1800s, he wrote about the bluebirds and he said ‘you call them the bluebirds of happiness. they make everybody smile.’ And I think that’s true.”

Wild Bird & Nature Store is at 901 Lehman Avenue in Bowling Green. Reach them at 270-746-0203.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.