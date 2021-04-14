‘Empty Bowls of Bowling Green’ to host event in September of 2021

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to help raise funds and awareness to end hunger in the community, Empty Bowls of Bowling Green is again working with local artists (professionals, amateurs, and students) to put on their annual event.

Tuesday evening, several people worked on sculpting and painting bowls at the Bob Kirby Branch Library.

Because of COVID-19, this year’s event will take place in September at the Sloan Convention Center. Last year more than 1,000 hand-crafted bowls were put on display.

On the night of the event, the public will be invited to attend the Empty Bowls benefit dinner, you do not have to make a bowl to attend, however each person attending will be asked to make a minimum donation of $15.

Each guest will select a hand-crafted bowl, and are served a simple meal of soup, beverage and a dessert. After the meal, each person gets to take the bowl home with them, serving as a reminder that there are many empty bowls in our community that go unfilled each day.

All funds from the event are donated to area charities which focus on providing food to those who are hungry. Money raised in the upcoming event is going to be distributed to area food pantries to help them get food to those in need.

More details will be announced closer to September. For more information you can visit emptybowlsbg.com

