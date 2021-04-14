Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 782 new COVID cases; 14 new deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 782 new COVID-19 cases and a 3.33% positivity rate.

14 new deaths were reported Wednesday, including a 68-year-old man from Allen County. 10 new audit deaths were reported, including a 74-year-old man from Metcalfe County. A total of 6,285 Kentuckians have been lost to the virus. 420 people are currently hospitalized, 115 are currently in ICU and 51 are currently on a ventilator.

“While not a drastic change, today’s increase in the positivity rate is concerning,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is why it’s so important for Kentuckians to help us meet our Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge and reach our 2.5 million vaccine goal. The sooner we meet this goal, the sooner we can lift many restrictions on most venues and businesses. With over 1.6 million Kentuckians already vaccinated, we need everyone to help us meet our goal, including those who will directly benefit: for example, bars, restaurants, music venues, funeral homes, retail, event spaces, wedding venues, public pools, grocery stores, country clubs, museums, festivals and distilleries.”

1,605,100 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. On Monday, Gov. Beshear reported that vaccination data would update over the next two to three days after the state’s reporting system completed a security upgrade.

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren and Christian. Each county reported at least 30 new cases.

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

