I-65 will remain down to two lanes until early winter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KYTC announced on I-65 south between mile markers 27 and 13 in Warren County will remain 2 lanes until early winter.

I-65 south between mile markers 27 and 13 in Warren County will remain down to 2 lanes until early winter. There will be nights where this section will down to 1 lane as part of a pavement rehab and resurfacing project. The speed limit has been lowered to 55 mph. Use caution! pic.twitter.com/QAkbS0jfWY — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) April 13, 2021

According to a tweet from KYTC district 3, there will be nights where it will be reduced to one lane.

This is due to a pavement rehab and resurfacing project.

The speed limit has also been reduced to 55 mph.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.