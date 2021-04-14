I-65 will remain down to two lanes until early winter
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KYTC announced on I-65 south between mile markers 27 and 13 in Warren County will remain 2 lanes until early winter.
According to a tweet from KYTC district 3, there will be nights where it will be reduced to one lane.
This is due to a pavement rehab and resurfacing project.
The speed limit has also been reduced to 55 mph.
